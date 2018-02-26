Greece will either return to a state of much-desired normality or go through another period of serious division so that some people can satisfy their delusional obsessions. We just can’t have it both ways.

You can’t take credit for Moody’s upgrade of Greece’s credit rating and at the same time have ruling officials behave like post-modern communist guerrillas, engaging in character assassination and sowing the seeds of discord.

The country was slammed by the crisis because its political and economic elite made criminal mistakes. Some officials squandered and mismanaged state money. However, as demonstrated by the case of former socialist minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, there are capable and honest judges out there who can deliver the punishment they deserve. Such punishment, however, must be handed out in the context of the rule of law, and certainly not with the intention of smearing political rivals.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been playing out two narratives at the same time. One aims to appeal to outsiders and the political center. According to this narrative, Tsipras had styled himself as a moderate leader who takes difficult decisions and has the determination to see them through. The other narrative is designed to appease SYRIZA’s base supporters who were estranged by the party’s U-turn after the bailout referendum.

The two narratives are totally incompatible. The former is pro-Europe and forward-looking. The later is deeply populist and anti-democratic, and it is only looking backward. Of course, it does have a keen audience. But what serious investor – apart from some major ones who are used to striking deals in third world countries – would trust a country mired in lawlessness and political cannibalism? Investors want to put their money in countries with a certain degree of predictability, where parties interchange smoothly in power and politics is not a game of survival.

Worse, Tsipras is using division as a tool that risks turning us all into hooligans in the stands of a Roman arena. Polarization is forcing people into roles that had long been buried together with the ghosts of the civil war. Those who do not wish to play such a role remain excluded from public affairs.

The vicious cycle we have entered will be hard to break, as those who will succeed Tsipras will chase him in the same ruthless manner. Hard-core leftist supporters will feel like waging some form of civil war and engage in rowdy protests. Logic will be lost and outside threats will resurface.

We are one step from officially exiting the crisis. Europe is doing everything to see Greece move forward. Tsipras had an opportunity to take advantage of this so that we could regain the status of a normal European country. Because of his machinations, Greece runs the risk of resembling a European country only on paper.