Rouvikonas claims responsibility for Novartis raid

Greek anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) has claimed responsibility for an early Sunday attack on the Athens headquarters of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in the northern suburb of Metamorfosi.



Reports said about 30 assailants climbed over the fence surrounding the building shortly after 5 a.m., before using sledgehammers to smash the glass facade and hurling paint at the walls.



The group left the scene before police arrived.



In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, Rouvikonas attacked Novartis which has been accused in many countries, including Greece, of using illegal practices to boost sales of the company’s drugs.