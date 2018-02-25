Assault rifle used to kill career criminal Stefanakos found

The Kalashnikov assault rifle used to kill career criminal Vassilis Stefanakos in January has been found off the coast of Vouliagmeni, southern Athens, police have said.

According to police sources, the file was found by divers last month and handed over to the Coast Guard.

It was then transferred to police forensics experts who determined, after a ballistics examination, that it was the weapon used to kill Stefanakos.

Police are still looking for the stolen motorcycle believed to have been used by the perpetrators to flee the scene of the crime.

The body of Stefanakos, 57, was found in a car in Haidari on January 17. The corpse bore signs of more than 20 bullet wounds.

