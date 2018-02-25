MONDAY

The Bank of Greece holds its 85th annual general meeting, where a report by Governor Yannis Stournaras for 2017 will be presented.

The Health-IT Conference 2018, themed: “Modern Patient-Focused Health Services” opens at the amphitheater of the Eugenides Foundation. To Tuesday. (Info: 6948.388.608, rakopoulou@boussias.com)

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes a workshop titled “Arbitration After the 4512/2018 Law – What does it mean in practice?” At 43 Academias, Athens, from 5 to 8 p.m. (Info: 210.641.9034, www.oddee.gr)

The Front Office Trainer the Trainer seminar by the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) opens in Thessaloniki. To Wednesday. (Info: www.insete.gr)

TUESDAY

The National Documentation Center holds a one-day event on “Information and Communication Technologies in Horizon 2020” at the National Hellenic Research Foundation, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens, from 9.30 a.m. Admission is free.(Info: www.ekt.gr)

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction 26-week treasury bills, maturing on August 31. The amount to be auctioned in 875 million euros.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December data on retail commerce turnover and on road accidents, and the January readings of its industrial producer price index.

The Greek People Management Association hosts an informative event on “Business Ethics: There is No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing” as part of its HR Leader Series Afternoon. At 4 Kastorias, Gerakas, Athens, from 6 to 9.30 p.m. Entries at gpma@otenet.gr.

Mitropolitiko College in Thessaloniki organizes an entrepreneurship event on “Personal Branding” at the Capsis Hotel 16 Monastiriou, Thessaloniki. (Info: mitropolitiko.edu.gr/el/personal-branding)

Listed company Athena will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders.

THURSDAY

The Delphi Economic Forum III opens. The internationa event will include the participation of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov, New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis, former prime ministers Antonis Samaras, Panayotis Pikrammenos, George Papandreou and Costas Simitis, EIB President Werner Hoyer, ESM chief Klaus Regling, ECB Supervisory Board Chair Daniele Nouy and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras. The event runs through Sunday. (Info: www.delphiforum.gr)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish the February report of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The EU’s European Economic and Social Committee organizes a conference in Athens on “The Future of Democracy in Europe” at the Acropolis Museum. To Friday. (Info: eesc.europa.eu)

The 7th ESO conference on interior design and architecture is held at the Onassis Foundation Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.esw.gr)

FRIDAY

The Youth Entrepreneurship Club organizes a pan-European entrepreneurship conference titled “Startup Europe Week Crete,” starting in Hania and continuing in Rethymno on Saturday, in Aghios Nikolaos on March 9 and in Iraklio on March 10. (Info: SEWCrete@gmail.com)

SATURDAY

The Athens Electronix 2018 conference and exhibition on security systems and television opens at the Dais cultural center at 151 Mesogeion Avenue, Paradisos, Maroussi, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.athens-electronics.gr)