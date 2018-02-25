Olympiakos manager to spend the night in hospital

A Thessaloniki hospital confirmed on Sunday night that Olympiakos manager Oscar Garcia will not leave it before Monday morning, following his injury by a till roll at Toumba Stadium that forced the cancelation of the match between PAOK and Olympiakos for the Super League.



Spaniard Garcia was hit by a till roll on his face, just below his left eye, and fell to his knees holding his cheek.



He was taken to hospital to have his condition assessed, and the Interbalkan European Medical Center of Thessaloniki announced late on Sunday that the Olympiakos coach will spend the night in hospital and leave on Monday, provided his condition improves.



There is a strong police presence outside and inside the hospital, particularly just outside Garcia's room.



PAOK officials rushed to the hospital demanding to receive a copy of the manager's diagnosis.



Meanwhile there were serious riots recorded outside the stadium as PAOK fans tried to approach the Olympiakos locker room. Police was forced to use tear gas to disperse the angry crowd. Trouble then spread to the streets around the stadium, with cars and garbage bins torched.