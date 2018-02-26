Unknown arsonists damage facade of private TV station ART

Unknown assailants used a homemade explosive device comprising gas canisters to cause damage to the entrance of a building housing private television channel ART in the Athens neighborhood of Kallithea in the early hours of Monday.

The device detonated shortly after 2 a.m., causing minor damage and no injuries, police said.

ART channel belongs to Giorgos Karatzaferis, leader of the right-wing Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS), which participated in a coalition government at the peak of Greece's crisis in 2011 and 2012.