Molotov cocktails cause more damage in Exarchia

Hooded assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at a riot police unit parked in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia in the early hours of Monday, causing minor damage but no injuries.

The attack occurred at around 2 a.m. and targeted a police unit parked on the corner of Didotou and Harilaou Trikoupi Streets close to the offices of PASOK.

The fire triggered by the Molotovs damaged a car parked, according to police who did not make any arrests.