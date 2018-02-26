Snowfall closes schools, heavy rain wreaks traffic problems in Attica

Heavy snowfall overnight, particularly in northern and central Greece, caused serious traffic problems and led to the closure of dozens of schools on Monday.

Municipal vehicles were dispatched onto roads to clear up the snow in the early hours of the morning but conditions remained precarious in many parts and motorists were advised to use anti-skid chains on the wheels of their cars.

All the schools in Western Macedonia and Thessaloniki were to remain closed until further notice.

In Trikala, central Greece, where schools were also closed, there was up to 1 meter of snow in mountainous parts.

Meanwhile heavy rainfall on Monday morning caused serious traffic problems across much of Attica.