US ambassador on Novartis: There is no FBI investigation into Greek politicians

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday at his office in Parliament with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

Talks focused on current political developments in Greece including a prosecutors' investigation into the alleged payment of bribes to Greek politicians by Swiss drugs firm Novartis.

Greek prosecutors were assisted in their investigation by the FBI. However, Pyatt indicated that reports according to which Greek politicians were named by the FBI were false.

Pyatt said there is no FBI investigation relating to Greek politicians, Kathimerini understands.

Pyatt and Mitsotakis also discussed an increase in Turkish agression in the region and the ongoing "Macedonia" name talks.



The prime minister's office later issued a statement saying that the US envoy had never made these comments.



