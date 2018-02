US electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla Inc has set up Tesla Greece, a local research and development subsidiary based at the Lefkippos technological park, on the grounds of the Demokritos National Center for Scientific Research in Athens.



Tesla Greece will initially comprise a small team of specialized individuals, who will focus on the development of electric motor technology.



Demokritos issued a statement on Monday welcoming Tesla to its installations, expressing “particular satisfaction that a global innovation giant has chosen Demokritos as a base for one of its top research departments, that designing electric engines. We are very happy to receive all the talented Greek engineers who will return to work beside us.”



Demokritos added that “in the last few months our cooperation for the preparation of the venture with Tesla engineers Constantinos Laskaris and Constantinos Bourchas has been exceptionally constructive and above all efficient.”