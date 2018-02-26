PAOK fan charged with coach injury

Riot police officers walk next to flames from burning garbage bins during clashes after the derby between PAOK and Olympiakos was called off in Thessaloniki, on Sunday.

The man who was arrested for throwing a roll of paper at the coach of Olympiakos soccer team just before the kickoff of Sunday’s match against PAOK in Thessaloniki was indicted on Monday by a prosecutor on charges of hurling an object and for causing bodily harm.

The match between league leader and host PAOK and defending champion Olympiakos was called off after the incident, which led to the overnight hospitalization of the visiting side’s coach, Oscar Garcia, to receive treatment for a lip injury, according to the club.

The 27-year-old offender reportedly has a criminal record related to previous sports-related offenses.