Polls shows ND holding lead over SYRIZA

New Democracy has a 4.9 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA according to a poll gauging voter intentions if national elections were to be held today.

The survey conducted by Alco on behalf of the Ethnos newspaper on Monday showed that ND would get 21.4 percent of the vote versus 16.5 percent for SYRIZA. Extreme-right Golden Dawn was third with 6.9 percent, ahead of the center-left Movement for Change on 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, another poll based on projected voter preferences gave ND a 9.7 percent lead over SYRIZA. The survey, conducted by Metron Analysis for To Vima newspaper, gave the conservatives 34.9 percent versus 25.2 for SYRIZA while Golden Dawn got 9.4 percent.