The process for launching a tender for the license to operate the new casino at the Elliniko plot in southern Athens will begin in the next 20 days.

A decision signed by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos last week authorized gaming watchdog EEEP to start the procedure.

This will begin with the hiring of two consultants, and if no legal obstacles are raised this will be completed by June.

Sources say it is unlikely that the casino license tender will be announced before September, and, in case of delays with court cases, the end of the year at the earliest.