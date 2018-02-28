Navine G. Khan-Dossos | Athens | To March 10

Navine G. Khan-Dossos's solo show, “Shoot the Women First,” on display at The Breeder through March 10, reflects on the role of women, as regarded by society, as both perpetrators and victims of violence, questioning what it means to be both a menace and a target. The violence that the paintings in the exhibition reference is not merely physical, but embodies a wider threat to society by those who exist on the periphery of mainstream politics and culture. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.



The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgeio,

tel 210.331.7527, www.thebreedersystem.com