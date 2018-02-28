Eleusis: The Great Mysteries | Athens | To May 31

The Acropolis Museum presents “Eleusis: The Great Mysteries,” an exhibition in a space designed to resemble the ancient sanctuary's Telesterion and presenting the most important artifacts brought to light by excavations in modern-day Elefsina, as well as finds from the Eleusinion temple in the Athens Agora and along the Sacred Way. Opening hours to the end of March are Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. As of April 1, the museum will be open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr