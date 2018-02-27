Villagers evacuate homes after landslides

A cleric looks on as residents of the village of Pialeia, near Trikala in central Greece, evacuate their homes on Tuesday following landslides precipitated by heavy rainfall over the last week. The landslides damaged several homes in the broader prefecture of Trikala but there were no reports of any injuries. Adverse weather conditions have caused problems across the country in recent days. Snowfall in northern and central Greece resulted in serious traffic problems and the closure of dozens of schools. Heavy rainfall earlier this week led to serious traffic problems across much of Attica. [Thanassis Kaliaras/Eurokinissi]