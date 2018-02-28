Avramopoulos calls for ‘common global understanding’ on managing migrant flows

European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos has called for a “common global understanding on how to manage flows of migrants and refugees worldwide.”



His comments were made in Brussels Tuesday during an interparliamentary committee meeting on the UN global compacts on refugees and migrants and the role of national parliaments. The compacts are set to be adopted by the end of the year.



“It is a unique opportunity to develop a broader common understanding on how to humanly and efficiently manage migration together, now and in the long term,” Avramopoulos said, adding that was not a national or European responsibility, “but a global one.”



“While the focus has recently been a lot on people fleeing conflict, we cannot forget that the majority of people today on the move, are not fleeing conflict,” Avramopoulos said.



“Mobility will be a defining feature of our times… The question is therefore not how to stop it, but how to better manage it, collectively.”