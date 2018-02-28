NEWS |

 
Assailants trash stores on Ermou Street

TAGS: Crime

Unknown assailants smashed the facades of several shops on Ermou Street in central Athens late on Tuesday.

There was no information on who committed the vandalism or why.

Police sources cited by local media said the vandalism was believed to be an expression of solidarity with Constantinos Giagtzoglou, a 29-year-old terrorist suspect who was recently transferred from Korydallos maximum security prison to a Larissa penitentiary.

