Greece determined to protect its national sovereignty, Kammenos says

Greece is determined to promote peace, but the armed forces will staunchly defend the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity if they have to, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has said.

“Greece is a peaceful country. We want peace and we will do everything for peace, but we are not willing, should our national sovereignty and our territorial integrity come under threat, to surrender a single millimeter of land,” Kammenos said during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary since the establishment of the country’s special forces.

“We will fight like Greek soldiers fight, to the last drop of our blood,” Kammenos said.