FYROM PM skeptical of Greek demands for changes to constitution

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has said he is “optimistic” that Skopje and Athens can reach a solution to the name dispute before NATO’s summit in Brussels in July, however he has once more resisted Greek demands for changes to the Balkan state’s constitution.

“I’m optimistic. It’s very difficult, we’re aware of that. But it would be smart for both sides to find a solution as early as possible,” Zaev said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday.

“Now the new requirement from Greece is that we need to change our constitution. But a constitution is a home rule book. It doesn’t have implications outside the country, Zaev told the FT, adding that changing the country’s constitution “wouldn’t be a final guarantee, because a new government in the future could just change the constitution back again.”