French Radio Philharmonic | Athens | March 7 & 8

The Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France comes to Athens for two shows on Wednesday and Thursday, with the first featuring pianist Khatia Buniatishvili in Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2. In the second concert, Ravel’s Concerto for the Left Hand will be performed by Greek pianist George-Emmanuel Lazaridis. On both evenings the program will also include works by Debussy and Sibelius. The orchestra is conducted by Mikko Franck. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 21-75 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr