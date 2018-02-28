Grandbrothers| Athens | March 2

German artists Erol Sarp, a trained jazz pianist, and Lucas Vogel, a technician who constructs synthesizers, create a sound that combines classical composition with modern, experimental production and sound design. At St Paul's Anglican Church on Friday, March 2, Grandbrothers will be presenting their debut album, “Dilation,” which explores minimalism, ambient music, IDM (intelligent dance music) and techno on a grand piano that has been rigged with a mechanical system developed by Vogel. The show begins at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 17 euros from Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567 and at www.ticketservices.gr).



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906