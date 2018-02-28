Greece to get Astrophysics Institute in Crete

Greece’s Foundation for Research and Technology is poised to launch the country’s first Astrophysics Institute, in cooperation with the University of Crete, which aims to become an international hub of research and innovation in the field.

The new institute will be run by the Astrophysics Group of the University of Crete, a team of acclaimed scientists that since 2008 has attracted some 5 million euros in funding for its research work.

The institute will be based at the Skinakas Observatory, at an altitude of 1,750 meters on Crete’s Mount Psiloritis, in the area of Anogeia.