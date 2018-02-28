Israeli defense chief in Athens for security talks

The leader of the Israeli Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot (left), is seen during an official visit to the Defense Ministry near Athens on Wednesday where he met with the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis (right). Eisenkot’s discussions with Greek officials were to center around shared security challenges and further military cooperation with Greek security and military officials, according to a statement posted on Twitter by the office of the spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces. [ANA-MPA]