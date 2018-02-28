ND submits proposal for inquiry into three ministers

The main conservative opposition party New Democracy on Wednesday submitted to Parliament its proposal for the formation of an investigative committee to probe whether former health ministers Panayiotis Kouroublis and Andreas Xanthos, as well as Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, are guilty of breaches of faith.

According to ND, a case file submitted to Parliament by prosecutors, alleging that Swiss drugs firm Novartis paid bribes to Greek politicians, also referred to the pricing of medicines which resulted in the rise of annual pharmaceutical spending in 2015.

ND’s proposal for an investigative committee was signed by both former prime minister Antonis Samaras and former health minister Adonis Georgiadis, who are on a list of 10 politicians mentioned in the prosecutors’ report.

Marios Salmas, a former deputy health minister also on the list, did not sign the proposal, fueling speculation of his possible dismissal from the party.