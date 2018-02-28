Aid approved for flood damage

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis has approved 1,370,000 euros in aid for seven municipalities that suffered flood damage from torrential rain in early February.

More specifically, the aid will go to local authorities in Ancient Olympia, southern Greece, Northern Tzoumerka in Epirus, northwestern Greece, Georgios in Arta, western Greece, the island of Kythira, as well as Kalambaka and Tempi in central Greece.

The ministry also approved 570,000 euros for the municipalities of Ilida in western Greece, Pydna-Kolindros in northern Greece, and the Ionian island of Corfu for infrastructure works to deal with water shortages.