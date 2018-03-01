Athens is seriously starting to resemble a city that has surrendered, especially after yesterday’s events in the downtown area.

The rampage on Ermou Street was a vivid reminder that there is no one to protect the properties and livelihoods of the country’s citizens, no one to uphold law and order, against the destructive rage of a small yet very determined group of punks.

Faced with those events, the government has again retreated to its stance of indifference and inaction, despite the mounting rage of the people at such phenomena.

As a result of its attitude, the decay of Athens is only getting deeper with every day that passes, giving it an image that is anything but that of a “normal” European capital.