Rail workers hold stoppage on Monday, strike on Tuesday

Greek rail workers will be holding a series of stoppages and a strike, rail operator Trainose announced on Thursday, without giving a reason for the action.

According to the announcement, workers will walk off the job on Tuesday for three hours starting at 5 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., while on Wednesday, they will stage a 24-hours strike.

The action is expected to upset rail services across the country but also the metro’s link to Athens International Airport and the Proastiakos suburban railway.

Commuters can call the number 14511 for more information regarding services.