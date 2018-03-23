160 Years Made in Greece | Athens | To March 25

The Technopolis cultural complex and the Industrial Gas Museum have put together an exhibition titled “160 Years Made in Greece” that pays homage to the contribution of industries that excelled in the sectors of textiles, construction, lumber, weaving, energy, copper extraction, food, paper and tobacco and contributed to Greece's industrial revolution. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325