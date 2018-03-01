Greece refuses to take back refugees from Germany, report says

Greece has refused to take back refugees from Germany, in violation of Dublin regulations, according to a report in Germany’s Passauer Neue Presse.



In a response to a parliamentary query submitted by the German Left party, the interior ministry reportedly said Germany had made 2,312 resettlement requests.



Although Athens said it was responsible for 81 cases, Greek authorities have so far not received a single refugee, the ministry was quoted as saying.



The Dublin regulations state that migrants must seek asylum in the European Union member-state they first arrived in.