Eleven people killed on Attica roads in February

Eleven people were killed in 11 road accidents in February in Attica, according to figures made public by the Traffic Police on Thursday.

During the same period, 438 people were injured in 369 accidents. Of those, 14 were seriously injured.

According to a police statement, the cause of most of the accidents was careless driving or violation of the highway code.

Attica’s Traffic Police recorded 17,620 violations during the month of February.

Of those, 1,561 were speeding offenses, 631 involved motorists driving while using their cell phones, 505 were driving under the influence of alcohol and 354 had run a red light.