New cabinet is sworn in after mini-reshuffle

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (center) speaks with Fotis Kouvelis, the new alternate defense minister, at a swearing-in ceremony Friday at the official residence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (r). Kouvelis, the former leader of Democratic Left and a one-time junior partner in a coalition led by conservative premier Antonis Samaras, had backed Tsipras ahead of the January 2015 elections that brought him to power. Also appointed in the mini-reshuffle were Yiannis Dragasakis (3rd from r), who took the role of economy minister, and Dimitris Vitsas, who was appointed migration policy minister. [Eurokinissi]