MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

New cabinet is sworn in after mini-reshuffle

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (center) speaks with Fotis Kouvelis, the new alternate defense minister, at a swearing-in ceremony Friday at the official residence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (r). Kouvelis, the former leader of Democratic Left and a one-time junior partner in a coalition led by conservative premier Antonis Samaras, had backed Tsipras ahead of the January 2015 elections that brought him to power. Also appointed in the mini-reshuffle were Yiannis Dragasakis (3rd from r), who took the role of economy minister, and Dimitris Vitsas, who was appointed migration policy minister. [Eurokinissi]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 