House approves production of pharmaceutical cannabis

Parliament on Thursday approved legislation allowing the manufacture of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

The new legislation sets out the rules governing the cultivation and production of the particular types of the plant that are used for pharmaceutical purposes, as well as the operation of manufacturing units.

The bill, which was voted for by the ruling majority, centrist To Potami and Democratic Alignment, was criticized by New Democracy lawmaker Konstantinos Vlasis, who said that it leaves loopholes allowing for the recreational use of cannabis.

“Unfortunately, it not only leaves a window open for recreational cannabis, but an entire veranda door,” he said, adding that if the government is thinking of promoting “endless weed” use, “we won’t allow it.”

The KETHEA Therapy Center for Dependent Individuals also expressed reservations over the new law, saying it must ensure that the use of cannabis is limited to pharmaceutical purposes.