A Greek court is on Friday set to hear an appeal by Russian authorities for the extradition of two Russian men alleged to be members of an Islamic fundamentalist group with links to Al Qaeda, Kathimerini understands.

The two men, who have been wanted by Interpol since 2015, were arrested at Athens International Airport in January. Iskander F, aged 29, arrived at Athens Airport from Cairo on January 1. He had been scheduled to continue to Moscow but refused to board the plane and requested asylum in Greece. A few hours later 40-year-old Saidkhamed M asked to visit Iskander F in custody. A police investigation revealed that the older man had an asylum claim pending in Greece and was also wanted by Interpol.

According to Russian documents seen by Kathimerini, both men are suspected members of the jihadist group Jaish al-Muhajireen wal-Ansar, which has been operating in Syria since 2013 and more recently under Al Qaeda.