Measles cases on the increase

The measles outbreak in Greece is showing no signs of slowing down, with the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) saying Thursday that there have been 1,829 recorded cases since last May.

The center said the number of cases doubled in the first two months of the year, compared to 922 reported in late December.

According to KEELPNO, there have so far been three measles-related deaths in under a year.

Roma children make up around 70 percent of cases while the rest are mostly people aged between 25 and 44 who have either not been vaccinated or who may have had their first shot but never followed up with the second.