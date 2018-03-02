Reducing banks’ bad loans through the expansion of online auctions and lifting barriers to their sale will continue to be the main subject of negotiations between the government and its creditors in the coming months in the context of the fourth review of Greece’s third bailout program, as the agreement reached by the two sides on Thursday in Athens shows.



The first round of talks ended smoothly and quickly, with sources saying that about nine out of the 88 prior actions for the fourth review are considered closed.



In fact talks in Athens have reopened two or three issues that had been considered finished.