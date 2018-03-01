Greece eyes a comprehensive deal on post bailout era this June, Greek Financial Ministry sources said on Thursday, as the first round of talks between the government and international creditors' envoys for the fourth review of the current bailout program wrapped up in Athens.



According to a senior official, the discussion in the Greek capital the past four days had been fruitful and the remaining issues are mainly of technical nature and will be discussed via mail.



The aim is to complete the review and have an overall agreement (on debt relief, development program and post bailout surveillance) at the Eurogroup meeting on June 21, according to the same source.



Greece's third bailout since 2010 will end by August 2018, according to the timetable.



