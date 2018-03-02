Self-styled anarchists create more trouble in Athens, Patra

Self-styled anarchists continued their attacks on various state targets on Thursday night in Athens and Patra, as protests against retaining a suspected terrorist at a Larissa penitentiary go on unabated.



A group of hooded people launched an attack with Molotov cocktails against riot police at Tositsa Road by the Athens Polytechnic around 11 p.m. on Thursday. There were no injuries reported.



There was similar action on Thursday evening at Patra, with self-styled anarchists setting fire to garbage bins and tires in Corinthou Road. Police responded with the use of tear gas. It followed a march at Patra city center.



Anarchists also staged a rally outside the home of Justice Minister Secretary General Eftychis Fytrakis on Thursday evening, shouting solidarity chants for the suspected terrorist and throwing leaflets. Police detained 15 people.



Constantinos Giagtzoglou, held as the suspect of sending a letter bomb to former prime minister Lucas Papademos last year, has applied to be transferred to the Korydallos prison, in Piraeus. He is on a hunger strike and his case is examined on Friday morning.