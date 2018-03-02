Teacher unions hold work stoppages on Friday

Primary and secondary education teacher unions have called three-hour work stoppages for Friday for them to participate in rallies in Athens and Thessaloniki.



State schools will have to close between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the morning shift, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the afternoon shift, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the evening schools.



The unions of primary education teachers (DOE) and of secondary education teachers (OLME) have planned a rally at 1 p.m. at the Education Ministry in Athens and another one at noon in Thessaloniki, demanding the hiring of more teachers.