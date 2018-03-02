Greek army chief says country's forces react with prudence to Turkish provocations

Greek armed forces tackle Turkish provocations prudently while offering this country a reliable prevention force, the chief of the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis told the Delphi Economic Forum on Thursday.



“The Hellenic Armed Forces constitute a guarantee for defending territorial integrity, offering a reliable prevention capacity, particularly as Greece continues to face the provocative actions of Turkey in the Aegean, by reacting with prudence and calmness,” Apostolakis stated at the Delphi event.



He added that the Greek army has created a strong axis of cooperation for security and stability in the broader region.



The Eastern Mediterranean, Apostolakis commented, remains the most sensitive region of the planet, with the chronic crises in Syria and Libya, various civil conflicts, as well as refugee and illegal migration flows.



“Greece is a pillar of peace and stability and promotes cooperation among the region’s countries on the basis of the international law,” the head of the Greek armed forces stressed.