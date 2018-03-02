Continuing spate of violence, anarchists vandalize shops on central Athens street

Self-styled anarchists ran amok along Patission Street on Friday, vandalizing storefronts, the latest act in a spate of lawlessness in Athens.



Shortly after 10 a.m., hooded assailants damaged the façade of a branch of Hellenic Post (ELTA) and the glass fronts of two shops, according to police.

The vandals then sought refuge on the premises of the Athens Athens University of Economics and Business, according to witnesses on the campus who said the arrival of the assailants caused a panic among students.

The incident came just a few hours after anarchists lobbed homemade firebombs at a riot police unit near the area.

A spate of acts of vandalism and lawlessness by self-styled anarchists in recent daus have been carried out to express solidarity with Constantinos Giagtzoglou, a 29-year-old being detained for sending a letter bomb to former prime minister Lucas Papademos last year.

He has been on hunger strike since last week after the authorities transferred him from Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison to a penitentiary in Larissa.