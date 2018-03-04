Piano Recital | Athens | March 5

Pianist Chara Iacovidou performs a recital titled “Resonances” at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, March 5. Marking the centenary of the death of Claude Debussy, the acclaimed Paris-based Greek pianist presents a tribute to French music that proves the existence of a hidden common thread running through the work of three top composers: Debussy, Dutilleux and Ravel. The performance, which is supported by the French Institute, starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr