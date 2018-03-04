La passante du Sans-Souci | Athens | March 5

Best known for her heartfelt portrayal of the titled character in the Austrian “Sissi” trilogy about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, German actress Romy Schneider is being honored by the Goethe Institute on Monday, March 5, with a screening of her last film before her untimely death from a heart attack in 1982 at the age of 43. The free screening starts at 8.30 p.m. and is in French with Greek subtitles.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou,

Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000