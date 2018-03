Brighton-born rapper of Jamaican heritage Ocean Wisdom brings a night of raw, unfiltered energy to Gagarin 205 as part of a tour promoting his much-anticipated “Wizville” album. The Saturday, March 3, show starts at 9 p.m. with local band Logo Timis. Tickets cost 15 euros in advance (at www.viva.gr and tel 11876) and 18 euros at the door.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500