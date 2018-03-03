Yoga for Kids | Athens | Sundays

Yoga for Kids at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is aimed at teaching children how to control their bodies, breathing and thinking, and how to relax as they gain strength, flexibility and self-confidence. Sessions are for 4- to 12-year-olds, last one hour starting at 1 p.m., and are free of charge. They will take place on March 11 and 25 at the Labyrinth and on March 18 at the Great Lawn. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. To find out more about all the fun free events taking place at the SNFCC, visit www.snfcc.org. A free shuttle-bus service runs between the SNFCC and Syntagma Square, with a stop at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000