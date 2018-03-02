Police officer gets two life terms for killing taxi driver

A court in Kozani, northern Greece, on Friday handed two life sentences to a special guard of the Greek Police (ELAS) after finding him guilty of the murder of a 52-year-old taxi driver in a rural area near Kastoria.

The court did not accept the officer’s request for leniency in view of his previous clean record. In fact, it sentenced him to an additional two and a half years for robbery and the illegal use of a weapon.

The incident occurred in March 2017, when the special guard used his service revolver to shoot the taxi driver, Cosmas Tzelios, before robbing him.