The arrest by a Turkish border patrol of two Greek soldiers who accidentally crossed into the territory of the neighboring country after losing their bearings in a storm on Thursday would be chalked up as an incident of little significance under normal circumstances.

It would be the kind of thing that was dealt with quickly and unofficially between the authorities of the two countries.

The way things are right now, however, Ankara is not going to miss any opportunity to ratchet up the tension with Greece. And judging by yesterday’s developments, it is already trying to use Thursday’s unfortunate incident precisely to this end.

We can only hope that we are proved wrong, but faced with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government, Greece needs to be on the constant alert for curve balls.