State privatization fund TAIPED has secured revenues of 8.8 million euros from sale and lease transactions for properties in Greece on the e-Auction online platform.



Two buildings in Patra and Nafplio, a hotel in Athens, a plot in the Volos Industrial Zone and three plots near Ermioni in the Peloponnese have been sold while farmland near Tripoli, in the Peloponnese, has been leased.



TAIPED is also proceeding with a series of tenders this year, placing emphasis on the utilization of port infrastructure for the creation of marinas, and medical tourism, which is showing significant prospects.