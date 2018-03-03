NEWS |

 
NEWS

Young brown bear killed on Kozani highway

TAGS: Environment

Forest rangers from Kozani in northern Greece retrieved the body of a young brown bear, an endangered species, from the side of the national highway on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

According to conservation experts, the bear was a male, about a year old and weighing 65 kilos.

It appears likely that the animal was hit by a motorist who failed to report the incident to the authorities.

Conservation groups said it was the first time a bear has been sighted so close to Kozani.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 