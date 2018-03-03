Young brown bear killed on Kozani highway
Online
Forest rangers from Kozani in northern Greece retrieved the body of a young brown bear, an endangered species, from the side of the national highway on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.
Forest rangers from Kozani in northern Greece retrieved the body of a young brown bear, an endangered species, from the side of the national highway on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.
According to conservation experts, the bear was a male, about a year old and weighing 65 kilos.
It appears likely that the animal was hit by a motorist who failed to report the incident to the authorities.
Conservation groups said it was the first time a bear has been sighted so close to Kozani.