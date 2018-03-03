Young brown bear killed on Kozani highway

Forest rangers from Kozani in northern Greece retrieved the body of a young brown bear, an endangered species, from the side of the national highway on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.



According to conservation experts, the bear was a male, about a year old and weighing 65 kilos.



It appears likely that the animal was hit by a motorist who failed to report the incident to the authorities.



Conservation groups said it was the first time a bear has been sighted so close to Kozani.