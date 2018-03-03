NEWS |

 
NEWS

Undocumented migrants land on Farmakonisi

TAGS: Migration

A group of undocumented migrants who arrived on the eastern Aegean islet of Farmakonisi on Friday were transferred on Saturday to a reception center on Leros, one of the few islands where state facilities are not excessively overcrowded.

During a ceremony on Friday to mark the handover of the post of migration policy minister from Yiannis Mouzalas to Dimitris Vitsas, the former warned of a “very difficult phase in the migration crisis.”

“We have messages from the UN refugee agency regarding a new crisis in Syria and a lack of funding for camps in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon,” Mouzalas said.

“The conditions are being created again for a new crisis,” he warned. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 