Undocumented migrants land on Farmakonisi

A group of undocumented migrants who arrived on the eastern Aegean islet of Farmakonisi on Friday were transferred on Saturday to a reception center on Leros, one of the few islands where state facilities are not excessively overcrowded.



During a ceremony on Friday to mark the handover of the post of migration policy minister from Yiannis Mouzalas to Dimitris Vitsas, the former warned of a “very difficult phase in the migration crisis.”



“We have messages from the UN refugee agency regarding a new crisis in Syria and a lack of funding for camps in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon,” Mouzalas said.



“The conditions are being created again for a new crisis,” he warned.